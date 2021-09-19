Andy Dalton’s knee injury not currently believed to be an ACL tear

Getty Images

It appears things could be worse for quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton had to leave Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Bengals with a knee injury suffered in the first half. But a league source told PFT that Dalton’s injury is not currently believed to be an ACL tear.

The Bears will get more information on Dalton through an MRI.

Dalton finished Sunday’s game 9-of-11 passing for 56 yards with a touchdown. Dalton also had a pair of carries for 25 yards.

Rookie Justin Fields was 6-of-13 passing for 60 yards with an interception. He also had 31 yards on 10 carries.