Bears expect to have Jason Peters on Sunday

The Bears have had to do a fair amount of scrambling at left tackle this year, including during last Sunday’s opener against the Rams.

Jason Peters signed with the team after second-round pick and projected starter Teven Jenkins had to have back surgery this summer, but he didn’t make it through the first game without an injury. Peters injured his quad and had to be replaced by Larry Borom, who suffered an ankle injury that landed him on injured reserve on Saturday.

The injuries left the Bears with Elijah Wilkinson at left tackle to close out the game, but it doesn’t look like they’ll have to go with Wilkinson against the Bengals this Sunday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Peters, who was listed as questionable, is expected to play.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (knee) is expected to miss the game after being listed as doubtful while wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (shoulder), wide receiver Darnell Mooney (back), linebacker Robert Quinn (back), and wide receiver Nsimba Webster (hamstring) joined Peters in the questionable category.