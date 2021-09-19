Bills bounce back with 35-0 win over the Dolphins

Getty Images

Week One didn’t go as hoped for the Bills, but Week Two treated them just fine.

Devin Singletary and Stefon Diggs scored touchdowns in the first quarter and the Bills pass rush made life miserable for two Dolphins quarterbacks en route to a 35-0 road win. The Bills lost to the Steelers in Week One and will try to keep things rolling at home against Washington next weekend.

The Bills got a pair of sacks on Tua Tagovailoa on the first possession of the game and then Singletary sprinted 46 yards for a touchdown on their second offensive play of the game. Tagovailoa was knocked out of the game with a hip injury on a hit by A.J. Epenesa on Miami’s next possession and Diggs’ first touchdown catch came a short time later.

Buffalo’s offense was ineffective for the rest of the half, but the Dolphins turned the ball over twice and failed to convert a fourth down to keep the Bills comfortably ahead. Josh Allen threw his second touchdown pass of the game to open the second half and the Dolphins were never in contention beyond that point.

It wasn’t Allen’s best day as he went 17-of-33 for 179 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception, but Singletary’s 82 rushing yards and a strong defensive outing meant it didn’t matter all that much. Miami sacked Jacoby Brissett four times after he replaced Tagovailoa and racked up 11 overall quarterback hits during the win.

X-rays on Tagovailoa’s hip were negative, but it’s unclear if he’ll be back for next Sunday’s trip to face the 2-0 Raiders in Las Vegas. Whether he is or not, the Dolphins will need to find a way to protect their quarterback more effectively if they’re going to bounce back with a win.