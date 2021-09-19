Bills jump out to 7-0 lead on Devin Singletary TD

Getty Images

The Bills are off to a good start in their bid to avoid an 0-2 start.

Devin Singletary ran 46 yards for a touchdown on Buffalo’s second offensive snap and they lead the Dolphins 7-0 with 12:33 left to play in the first quarter.

The Bills were in great field position thanks to their defense and special teams. Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde sacked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a pair of blitzes to force a quick punt. Isaiah McKenzie returned that punt for 20 yards to set the Bills up in Miami territory.

Singletary carried 11 times for 72 yards in Week One, but wasn’t able to get into the end zone. That changed quickly on Sunday and the Dolphins will have to come up with an answer.