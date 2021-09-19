Bradley Chubb out with an ankle injury as Broncos lead 17-7

Getty Images

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo missed field goals of 52 and 48 yards in the first half. Instead of having a lead or being tied, the Jaguars trailed 10-7.

The Broncos now are up two scores after Teddy Bridgewater opened the second half with a four-play, 75-yard that ended with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant. Denver leads 17-7.

Bridgewater is 17-of-23 for 258 yards and the touchdown.

His other score was to Tim Patrick for 12 yards.

The bad news for the Broncos is linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was a game-time decision with an ankle injury, is out for the rest of the game. He limped off at the end of the second quarter and slammed his helmet in frustration.

The team also has ruled out linebacker Josey Jewell with a shoulder injury.