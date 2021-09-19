Browns hold on to beat Texans 31-21

Getty Images

The Browns and Texans were tied at 14 at halftime. But with Houston’s Tyrod Taylor having to exit the game with a hamstring injury, Cleveland outscored Houston 17-7 in the final two quarters to win 31-21.

Taylor suffered the hamstring injury at some point late in the first half. He did play well against his former team, completing 10-of-11 passes for 125 yards with a touchdown in the first half. He also had a 15-yard touchdown run.

Rookie Davis Mills came on to start the third quarter and ended the game 8-of-18 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Texans play on Thursday night in Week Three. With Taylor injured, Mills could be making his first pro start in just a few days.

The Browns had an injury scare of their own with quarterback Baker Mayfield in the first half. After he threw an interception, Mayfield was attempting to make a tackle when he suffered an apparent arm injury. But Mayfield didn’t miss a snap, despite heading to the locker room.

Mayfield finished the game 19-of-21 for 213 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Nick Chubb had 11 carries for 95 yards with a 26-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that effectively put the game on ice. Kareem Hunt also had 13 carries for 51 yards.

Now at 1-1, Cleveland will stay home to play Chicago next week.