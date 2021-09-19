Browns score first after Houston muffs punt

Getty Images

Houston’s day started with a special teams blunder and the Browns took advantage of it.

The Texans sacked quarterback Baker Mayfield on third-and-11. But Andre Roberts muffed Jamie Gillan‘s punt in Houston territory, setting up the Browns at the visitors’ 35.

Mayfield then hit tight end Harrison Bryant for a 29-yard gain down to the 6-yard line. A couple of plays later, fullback Andy Janovich bowled his way into the end zone for a touchdown.

But the Browns may have an injury concern with their receiving corps, as Jarvis Landry (knee) is questionable to return. The receiver caught a 9-yard pass on the opening drive but immediately limped off the field. He was shown on the CBS broadcast heading to the locker room.