Buccaneers lead Falcons 21-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Buccaneers weren’t having much trouble with the Falcons, but a sequence inside two minutes allowed the Falcons to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 21-10.

The Falcons had the ball with 22 seconds left on their own 49-yard line. Quarterback Matt Ryan appeared to be strip-sacked, with linebacker Devin White picking up the loose ball and returning it for a touchdown. But edge rusher Shaq Barrett was flagged for being offside. And the fumble was ruled to be an incomplete pass.

On replay, it appeared Barrett may have perfectly timed the snap — just as Dexter Lawrence did on Thursday night. Replay also showed Ryan’s arm may not have been going forward when he lost possession of the football.

A few plays later, kicker Younghoe Koo sent a 36-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Falcons 10 points going into the break.

But for the most part, the Buccaneers have had no trouble with their division rival. Quarterback Tom Brady is 15-of-22 for 201 yards with three touchdowns. Tight end Rob Gronkowski has four catches for 39 yards with a pair of touchdowns. The first TD came from 20-yards out. The second, Gronkowski dove in the end zone to secure the 1-yard catch.

Receiver Mike Evans caught a 3-yard touchdown to close out the Bucs first-half scoring.