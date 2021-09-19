Buccaneers turn Matt Ryan interception into a touchdown

Getty Images

The Falcons did not get off to a good start in the second half, but responded well to score their second touchdown of the game.

First, the team was hit for an illegal block above the waist, which made the drive start at the Atlanta 12. Then on the second play from scrimmage, quarterback Matt Ryan’s pass was tipped by defensive lineman Vita Ver and intercepted by edge rusher Shaq Barrett.

It was only the second interception of Barrett’s career, and his first since 2019.

With such good field position, the Buccaneers didn’t take long to take advantage of their scoring opportunity. After the Falcons were flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone, quarterback Tom Brady hit receiver Mike Evans for a 1-yard touchdown. That was Evans’ second TD of the game.

But the Falcons responded well, with Ryan completing a 3-yard, fourth-down pass to Calvin Ridley for a touchdown. That cut the Bucs lead to 28-17 with 6:35 left in the third quarter.