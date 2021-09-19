Cardinals beat Vikings in a wild one

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT
Minnesota Vikings v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

In what may have been the most entertaining game so far in this NFL season, the Vikings and Cardinals battled back and forth for 60 minutes until Minnesota missed a last-second field goal and Arizona escaped with a 34-33 win.

Kirk Cousins did everything in his power for the Vikings, completing 22 of 32 passes for 244 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. But it wasn’t enough, as Cousins marched the Vikings into field goal range in the final minute only to have Greg Joseph miss as time expired.

Kyler Murray made several more outstanding highlight-reel plays for the Cardinals, completing 29 of 36 passes for 400 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions, and also running for a touchdown. Murray continues to be one of the NFL’s most entertaining players.

Rookie Rondale Moore was outstanding for the Cardinals, catching seven passes from Murray for 114 yards.

In a losing effort, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had a big game, with 22 carries for 131 yards.

The win improves the Cardinals to 2-0 and helps them keep pace in the competitive NFC West. The Vikings fall to 0-2.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Cardinals beat Vikings in a wild one

  2. Quintessentially Vikings loss. Literally a perfect microcosm of their entire franchise history.

  3. Watching a Vikings game is like watching an alternate-universe Star Trek where Captain Kirk is always defeated by the Gorn.
    Not that today’s loss was the good captain’s fault. This time the Vikings “kicked” another one away.

  7. No team is more cursed than the MN Vikings. In all of sports. Missed XP, then a missed game winner.

    We should never kick a field goal ever again

  9. Womp womp. I dont think any realistic fan is surprised by this outcome as much as surprised the Vikings put up this much of a fight.

  10. Often in a game like that I would say it was a shame someone had to lose. But…
    The kicker will go first. The coach in maybe a couple of weeks.

  11. The Vikings kicker hands a sure win to the Cards with a last second missed field goal!

    That should have been the headline and the kicker should be cut this week!

  13. iliketurtles says:
    No team is more cursed than the MN Vikings.
    ==

    No offense, but being “cursed” implies something bad happening to you. The Vikings usually do it to themselves.

  14. It’s time Zimmer’s trouble with kickers rests on Zimmer. He’s the common denominator here.

    And also, I hope Thielen gets a hefty fine for all the camera shots of him with that mask down to his chin. Way to go anti vaxer.

  17. And the Minnesota heartbreak hotel strikes again

    After Anderson and Walsh, I have nothing….

  20. Congrats to the Cardinals on the win…The Vikes played much better than I thought they would. I’m no Cousins fan, but he did enough to win the game today. Unfortunately, we have yet another kicker in the great Vikings tradition that can’t do his job. I was not the least bit surprised he Walshed it. Typical finish for the purple.

  23. How many heartbreaks must one endure before it’s considered acceptable to switch teams? Asking for a friend…

  24. Typical Vikings finish. Sadly, no Vikings fan was surprised by the missed kick. I think Joseph would have been more relaxed if it had been a longer kick, but you have to get as close as you can. He just needs to make the kick! There were several chances to put this game away earlier but the Vikings didn’t make those plays. The previous drive was started with a hold on first down which of course led to a 3 and out. The Cardinals 4th down conversion that put them on the Minnesota 6yd line and set up the FG to take lead. Dalvin getting tackled by the turf on what could have been a long run. Seems to happen several times a game. Great effort but disappointing finish for the Vikings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.