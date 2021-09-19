Carlton Davis officially active for Buccaneers

Getty Images

Carlton Davis was added to the injury repot late in the week and was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. But he is healthy enough to play in Sunday’s game.

Davis is officially active for the Week Two contest against the Falcons. That would be significant regardless, but the Buccaneers are already without fellow starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting — who was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury.

Otherwise, there are no surprise inactives for either the Buccaneers or Falcons. Tampa Bay’s inactives are receiver Jaelon Darden, defensive lineman Khalil Davis, offensive lineman Nick Leverett, quarterback Kyle Trask, and running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

Atlanta’s inactives are quarterback Feleipe Franks, running back Wayne Gallman, cornerback Darren Hall, defensive lineman John Cominsky, and receiver Frank Darby.