Carson Wentz: We’ll do everything we can to get the ankle ready to go for next week

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury and was unable to finish the Week Two matchup against the Rams. But at this point, the quarterback doesn’t feel like it’s too serious.

Wentz said after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that he doesn’t think his ankle is broken.

“I don’t think so, but we’ll find out,” Wentz said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve sprained my ankle 100 times, probably since I was a kid. This one I just couldn’t play through at the end of the game. We’ll evaluate and do everything we can to get this ready to go for next week.”

Wentz was twisted around on a third-down play by L.A. defensive tackle Aaron Donald. While Wentz got rid of the ball to avoid a sack, his ankle got rolled up in the process.

“I could feel it underneath the pile right away,” Wentz said. “I think the guys around me could hear me yelling, because it was rolled up on pretty good. It’s definitely frustrating. Obviously, shouldn’t have thrown my helmet like that, but I knew at that point that I probably wasn’t going to come back out this game.”

The Rams went down and scored a field goal, and the Colts got the ball back down 27-24 with just over two minutes left in the game. But Wentz was unable to play, leaving backup Jacob Eason to attempt to win the game.

Eason threw an interception to cornerback Jalen Ramsey on his second snap.

“Tried to tape it up, spat it up, do everything I could to get out there and finish the game,” Wentz said. “It’s a bad feeling to not be out there, especially in that situation. You kind of feel like you let the team down a little bit. It’s definitely frustrating, but it’s football.”

Wentz will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury. He missed significant time in the preseason after undergoing surgery to repair his broken foot.

The Colts head to Nashville to take on the Titans next week.