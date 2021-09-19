Chiefs, Ravens trade touchdowns to start the third quarter

Getty Images

Kansas City and Baltimore are back to trading blows as the third quarter begins.

The Ravens have largely taken away receiver Tyreek Hill as an option for Patrick Mahomes on Sunday. But the rest of Kansas City’s receivers have stepped up.

Byron Pringle was the latest to do so on the opening drive of the third quarter, taking a short Mahomes pass 40 yards for a touchdown.

On second-and-4, Mahomes hit Pringle on a short pass over the middle just past the sticks. But Pringle made a few defenders miss, and ended up darting down the left sideline to the end zone. With the extra point, Kansas City had a 28-17 lead.

But Baltimore didn’t take long to respond, getting a touchdown in just four plays.

The Chiefs once again had the Ravens in an unfavorable down and distance, with defensive end Frank Clark’s tackle for loss on Latavius Murray bringing up second-and-24. But quarterback Lamar Jackson connected with tight end Mark Andrews on a 20-yard pass to bring up third-and-4. And on that play, Jackson threw a jump pass to hit a wide open Marquise Brown over the middle. The receiver did the rest for a 42-yard touchdown.

With 9:30 left in the third quarter, the Chiefs have a 28-24 lead.