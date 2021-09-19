Christian McCaffrey in training room with leg cramps

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey hadn’t been injured in his career before 2020. Last season, though, McCaffrey played only three games because of a high-ankle sprain and shoulder and thigh injuries.

He entered this season healthy.

McCaffrey isn’t hurt today, but he does have leg cramps. The Panthers list the running back as questionable to return.

McCaffrey has 17 carries for 58 yards and four catches for 56 yards as the Panthers lead the Saints 17-7.

Rookie Chuba Hubbard has replaced McCaffrey. He has four carries for 10 yards.

UPDATE 3:24 PM: McCaffrey returned to the game early in the fourth quarter.