Cooper Kupp’s second touchdown puts Rams ahead 24-21

Getty Images

The Rams lost their lead on a special teams play. It didn’t take them very long to get it back.

Los Angeles’ offense had completely stalled, going three-and-out for a third consecutive possession. When the Rams lined up to punt deep in their own territory, the snap never made it to punter Johnny Hekker.

The punt protector, Nick Scott, stepped to his left just before the snap was supposed to get off. But the ball from long snapper Matthew Orzech went off Scott’s leg and squirted into the end zone.

Receiver Ashton Dulin fell on the football in the paint for a special teams touchdown.

The Rams got the response they needed, in large part because of quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s connection with receiver Cooper Kupp. Stafford hit Kupp with a 44-yard pass down the left sideline that set up Los Angeles at the Indianapolis 10-yard line. And on the next play, Stafford completed one to Kupp over the middle for a 10-yard touchdown.

Kupp has eight receptions for 160 yards with a pair of touchdowns.