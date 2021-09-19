Cowboys have two rushing touchdowns, lead 14-3

Getty Images

The Cowboys had no problem moving the ball against the Chargers in the first quarter. They had 174 total yards, including 76 rushing yards, and 13 first downs.

Oh, yeah, they also scored 14 points.

Dallas leads the Chargers 14-3.

Tony Pollard had a 4-yard touchdown run and Ezekiel Elliott a 5-yard score. Pollard has 34 rushing yards on five carries and Elliott 29 on eight carries.

The Chargers had only seven offensive plays in the first half, getting a 46-yard field goal from Tristan Vizcaino following Asante Samuel‘s 26-yard interception return of a Dak Prescott pass.

Trevon Diggs has an interception of Justin Herbert, who is 6-of-7 for 59 yards.