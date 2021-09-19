David Culley: We’ll have to see if Deshaun Watson plays this week

Getty Images

The Texans lost Tyrod Taylor to a hamstring injury in Sunday’s loss to the Browns and that meant head coach David Culley was asked about an inactive quarterback when he met with the media after the game.

Culley was asked if Taylor’s injury would lead the team to activate Deshaun Watson for Thursday night’s home game against the Panthers. Watson has been inactive for personal reasons amid his ongoing legal issues and desire to be traded.

“We’ll have to see,” Culley said.

Watson has been away from the team and that would have to change in order for him to see playing time against Carolina. Third-round pick Davis Mills replaced Taylor in Sunday’s loss and would be the other option on the current 53-man roster in Houston.