Demetric Felton’s first pro touchdown gives Cleveland 21-14 lead

The Browns have a pair of running backs who could each rush for 1,000 yards in 2021.

But neither Nick Chubb nor Kareem Hunt made the impressive play to give Cleveland a 21-14 lead over Houston in the third quarter.

Instead, it was rookie Demetric Felton — a sixth-round pick out of UCLA — who took a screen pass 33 yards to the end zone.

The Browns had just been hit for a holding penalty, setting up second-and-19. But Felton was able to erase that on one play, breaking a couple of tackles along the way to get himself into the end zone.

With quarterback Tyrod Taylor out, the Browns should have an easier path to victory.