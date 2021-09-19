Derek Carr gives Raiders an injury scare

USA TODAY Sports

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had an MVP-caliber night on Monday, and he has the Raiders poised to move to 2-0 in Pittsburgh.

There briefly was a question as to whether he’d be a spectator for the rest of the game.

Carr had a Pittsburgh defender roll into his legs on a touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers. He remained on his back for a bit before walking off the field. He was evaluated in the blue medical tent, and he was throwing the ball on the sideline after emerging from the evaluation.

Officially, he’s probable to return.

Backup Marcus Mariota is on injured reserve with a quad injury. Carr’s backup is former Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The Raiders lead, 16-7.

UPDATE 3:11 p.m. ET: Carr has re-entered the game.