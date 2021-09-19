Derrick Henry TD keeps Titans within striking distance

Getty Images

The Titans have been playing from behind for most of Sunday’s game in Seattle, but the Seahawks haven’t been able to put the game away yet.

Derrick Henry broke loose for a 60-yard touchdown with just over 12 minutes to play to cut Seattle’s lead to 30-23. It was Henry’s second touchdown run of the second half and he now has 135 yards on 23 carries.

Henry’s first score closed the gap to eight points in the third quarter and the Titans were in position to make that even closer, but their run of bad kicking continued when Randy Bullock missed a 44-yard kick. Russell Wilson hit a wide-open Freddie Swain for a 68-yard score a few plays later to put the Seahawks back up by double digits.

That looked like it might signal the point when the game got away from the Titans, but Henry has made sure that things will remain interesting in the fourth quarter.