DeShon Elliott out with a concussion

The Ravens will be without one of their starting safeties for the rest of Sunday Night Football against the Chiefs.

Baltimore announced at the start of the second half that DeShon Elliott is out with a concussion.

Elliott left the game with 1:45 left in the second quarter after a 4-yard run by Kansas City’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire — though Elliott was not involved in the tackle, according to the box score.

Elliott recorded a pair of tackles and a QB hit in the first half.

With Elliott out, rookie Brandon Stephens has entered the game to play safety. Baltimore has a league-high 14 players on injured reserve.