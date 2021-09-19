Devin Bush, Joe Haden out for Steelers on Sunday

Getty Images

The Steelers will be down two defensive starters against the Raiders in Sunday’s home opener.

Linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden are both inactive for the game. Bush and Haden were listed as questionable after being added to the injury report as limited participants due to groin injuries.

The Steelers announced Robert Spillane, who was inactive with a shin injury last week, will take Bush’s spot in the starting lineup. James Pierre will get the start in place of Haden.

Tight end Zach Gentry was also listed as questionable on Friday, but he is active for Week Two. Defensive tackle Carlos Davis, quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward are the other inactives for Pittsburgh.