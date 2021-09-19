Brandon Graham looking to 2022 after season-ending Achilles injury

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has missed only one game since the start of the 2012 season and only 17 in his career. He will miss the last 15 of this season, according to his postgame tweet.

“We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022,” Graham wrote. “Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation!”

The initial diagnosis is a season-ending Achilles injury, Derrick Gunn of CBS Philly reports. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed it is an Achilles.

“We’re fearful of what it might be,” Sirianni said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Graham will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to confirm, but Graham already knows the result as Achilles injuries are easily diagnosed.

Graham, who is popular with his teammates, received much love from the players in the locker room.

“Terrible. He’s one of the best humans, best guys I’ve played with. He’s the heartbeat of this team,” teammate Lane Johnson said, via Tolentino.

Veteran Ryan Kerrigan is listed as Graham’s backup, and the Eagles also have Josh Sweat.

Sirianni said he didn’t have information on the extent of the chest injury to offensive guard Brandon Brooks yet.