Elijah Mitchell questionable to return with shoulder injury

Getty Images

49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell replaced Raheem Mostert last week and ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

With Mostert out for the year, Mitchell was expected to again carry the load.

But Mitchell is questionable to return after injuring his shoulder in the second half. He has only 32 yards on 14 carries and 11 yards on two receptions.

JaMycal Hasty has five carries for 38 yards and four catches for 21 yards in his increased role before leaving for the training room with an ankle injury. Rookie Trey Sermon fumbled and was injured on his first career carry. K'Von Wallace was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit, allowing the 49ers to keep the ball.

The 49ers lead 14-3 late in the fourth quarter.