Falcons cut Buccaneers lead to 28-25 late in the third quarter

Getty Images

The Falcons are not dead yet.

Though Atlanta was down 28-10 early on in the third quarter, the team has scored a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to 28-25.

A facemask penalty put the Falcons at Tampa Bay’s 7-yard line. On the next play, quarterback Matt Ryan avoided a sack to get a pass off to running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who did the rest to take the ball in for a 7-yard touchdown. It was Patterson’s second score of the game, having run one in from 10-yards out in the first half.

Ryan then kept a zone-read for a successful two-point conversion, leaping into the end zone to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to three points.

On the injury front, Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell is being evaluated for a concussion.