Frank Reich: It’s too early to tell on Carson Wentz

The Colts fell to 0-2 after losing to the Rams 27-24 on Sunday. But whatever happens with their quarterback situation could affect plenty going forward.

Wentz had to exit the game after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald hit and twisted Wentz on a third-down play deep in Los Angeles territory. Wentz was able to get rid of the ball, but Wentz’s ankle got twisted in the process.

Per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, head coach Frank Reich said Wentz “rolled [the ankle] up pretty bad. … It didn’t look good.” Reich added there was “no chance” Wentz could have gone back in, as Wentz’s ankle stiffened up.

Reich also said it’s “too early to tell” the extent of Wentz’s injury.

“We will evaluate it as we go,” Reich said.

Wentz missed extensive time in the preseason with an injury to his left foot. This injury is to his right ankle.