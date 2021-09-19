Greg Zuerlein’s 56-yard field goal on final play gives Cowboys 20-17 win

September 19, 2021
The Chargers couldn’t get out of their own way Sunday. They had two touchdowns called back by penalties in addition to a negated 31-yard reception and ended up with 12 penalties for 99 yards. They missed a field goal, and they threw two interceptions in scoring range.

The Cowboys escaped with a 20-17 victory on a 56-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal on the final play of regulation.

Zuerlein redeemed himself after missing a 31-yard field goal, a 60-yard field goal and an extra point in the season opener, which ended in a 31-29 loss for the Cowboys on a 36-yard field goal by Bucs kicker Ryan Succop with two seconds left.

His kick saved Mike McCarthy from some questionable clock management on the Cowboys’ final drive, which was 11 plays and 49 yards and ate up the final 3:54.

The Chargers tied it on a 29-yard field goal by Tristan Vizcaino with 3:54 left. Justin Herbert never saw the ball again.

In the second half, the Chargers had a 31-yard reception by Mike Williams called back for offensive lineman Oday Aboushi being downfield. They had a 36-yard touchdown reception by Donald Parham Jr. negated by a hold on Jared Cook. Cook’s 2-yard touchdown was called back by an illegal shift on KJ Hill Jr.

Herbert threw interceptions after the Chargers reached the Cowboys 33 and 9, with Trevon Diggs getting the first one in the first quarter and Damontae Kazee getting the second one late in the third quarter.

Herbert completed 31 of 41 passes for 338 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He is only the second quarterback in NFL history with 10 300-yard passing games in his first 17 starts, joining Patrick Mahomes. Keenan Allen had four catches for 108 yards.

Dak Prescott went 23-of-27 for 237 yards and an interception. The Cowboys had 419 yards, with 198 coming on the ground. Tony Pollard had his third career 100-yard rushing day with 109 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Ezekiel Elliott contributed 71 and a touchdown on 17 carries.

17 responses to "Greg Zuerlein's 56-yard field goal on final play gives Cowboys 20-17 win

  3. Still waiting ……. no? I didnt think do. Different team ….. different DCORD……. Two STR8 weeks on the road …… but yeah YOU haters keep living in the past….. not the same team at all. HOW BOUT DEM COWBOYS!

  4. A multitude of penalties; two touchdowns called back…
    Finding a way to lose a winnable game.
    Totally old Chargers.

  5. I think when you look at the Cowboys last two games, anyone with a shred of football intelligence can see that they are undefeatable going forward. The offense is an unstoppable machine and the defense is unmovable. They’ve been playing rope-a-dope for 25 years and the plan is finally coming to fruition. Jerrah Jones is….brilliant.

  6. Umm.. the Cowboys also had a ton of oenalties in the game. It was sloppy on both sides. PFT trying to make it sound like the Cowboys were given this game.. don’t forget, they were leading 14-0 before they got crushed with oenalties and a non call PI against the chargers

  9. We were missing Four Starters…… Gregory, Dlaw , Collins, and Gallup……. And on the road for the second STR8 week……. Yup We Dem Boys! Keep hating and living in the past as We Are The Present! But. But. But……. 😂

  13. The Cowboy defense is making plays, still giving up yards, but making plays, really curious where this defense will be in 6-8 more games when they have had a chance to find a groove, totally impressed with Herbert, he will be a stud in this league for a long time, with Carr coming on that division is loaded with QB talent

  14. Mike McCarthy is good for 3 losses himself. The guy has learned nothing. They won dispite him

  15. I don’t like the Cowboys, but thanks for helping my Raiders by beating the Bolts. Now, hopefully the Ravens do their part as well.

  16. I’ve been closely watching the NFL or 35 years and this game was by far the biggest travesty I’ve seen. The NFL did nor want the Cowboys 0-2 and did not want the NFC East to continually be the worst division in the league. The refs blatantly took this game away from the chargers and literally did everything to ensure they win besides hanging the scoreboard. Martin blatantly hold on every play and he’s lauded as a stud, he literally grabs the inner jersey by the pads locks on and doesn’t let go. Every big play for the chargers was called back and even mr. cowboy himself Tony Romo giggled at how blatantly bad the officiating was towards boys and against boltz. Nfl is a fixed league. Just watch the game film

  17. Good win for Dallas. They needed this one. Hey, can us eagle fans get one of those moral victories this week? Lol oh well, eagles gotta take care of business next week.

