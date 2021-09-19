If Texans plan to use Deshaun Watson, NFL will have a decision to make

Getty Images

The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.”

The league office would likely say the same thing.

As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid leave because it hasn’t had to make a decision. The Texans have made it for the league. If the Texans decide to have Watson play, the league would have to decide whether to intervene.

Regardless, it would be a major shock if anyone other than Davis Mills plays quarterback for the Texans on Thursday night, if Taylor can’t go.