Ja’Marr Chase matches a feat from 1976

Getty Images

In 1976, Vikings rookie receiver Sammy White had touchdown catches of 40 yards or longer in his first two NFL games. That hadn’t happen since then.

Today, it did.

Ja'Marr Chase of the Bengals, with a 42-yard touchdown catch at Chicago, became the first rookie receiver to do it since White, forty-five years ago. White and Chase are the only two to pull it off, since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

Chase had two catches for 54 yards on the day. For the year, he has seven receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Chase and the Bengals travel to Pittsburgh next Sunday. Both teams are 1-1.