Jarvis Landry has MCL injury, having MRI

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry left Sunday’s win with a knee injury and more tests are coming before the Browns know how much time he’s going to miss.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game that Landry has an MCL injury. He will be going for an MRI on Monday morning to determine the severity of that injury.

Landry’s injury comes at a moment when the Browns are waiting for Odell Beckham to make his 2021 debut. He’s been ruled out of the first two games as he continues to make his way back from a torn ACL.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield hurt his left shoulder in the game, but remained in the contest. Stefanski said the quarterback was sore after the game.