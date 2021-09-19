Jets expect to have Jamison Crowder Sunday

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder missed the opener while on the COVID-19 reserve list and his status for this weekend was complicated by a groin injury.

Crowder came off the reserve list on Thursday, but was listed as questionable to face the Patriots because of the injury. Despite that uncertainty, it looks like he’s going to be able to serve as a target for Zach Wilson‘s passes.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Crowder is expected to play in the team’s home opener.

Keelan Cole is also listed as questionable due to the knee injury that kept him out of last week’s game. If he can play, he’ll join Crowder, Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims, and Braxton Berrios in the receiving corps.