Jets get on board, trail Patriots 10-3

Zach Wilson‘s first two passes on Sunday wound up in the hands of Patriots defensive backs and New England jumped out to a 10-0 lead as a result of the takeaways.

The third Jets drive saw Wilson find his own teammates and that’s led them to their first points of the game. Matt Ammendola’s field goal has cut the Patriots’ lead to 10-3 with just under 10 minutes to play in the half.

Wilson found second-round pick Elijah Moore for a 27-yard gain and the Jets got solid runs from fourth-rounder Michael Carter and Ty Johnson to set up the kick.

The Patriots kicked a field goal after Wilson’s first pick and James White scored a touchdown to cap a 72-yard drive after Adrian Phillips picked him off later in the first quarter. Mac Jones is 9-of-10 for 74 yards over three total New England possessions.