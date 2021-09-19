Joe Burrow can’t make up for second-half meltdown as Bears beat Bengals

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

The Bears saw Andy Dalton go down and Justin Fields take his place today in Chicago, but the real story was the quarterback on the other side of the field.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a second-half meltdown, throwing interceptions on three consecutive pass attempts, then failed to complete a comeback attempt as the Bears’ defense led the way in a 20-17 win.

Overall, Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards, with two touchdowns, three interceptions and four sacks. The two touchdowns came late in the game and brought the Bengals to within striking distance, but they ultimately couldn’t make up for that ugly run of interceptions.

Fields was not particularly good, completing six of 13 passes for 60 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Fortunately for the Bears, Fields didn’t make as many mistakes as Burrow. But the Bears will need Fields to be better going forward.

Dalton was off to a solid start before he got hurt, completing nine of 11 passes for 56 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. If he’s healthy, he’s likely to remain the Bears’ starter.

Long term, however, both of these teams need their young quarterbacks to produce. Neither Burrow nor Fields was good enough today.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Joe Burrow can’t make up for second-half meltdown as Bears beat Bengals

  1. Justin Field showed why he’s riding the bench. He’s just not ready. Let him learn. Though those receivers dropped a couple big passes right in their hands. I thought ARob was supposed to be Mr. Reliable.

  2. Bengals fans were so overconfident and talking all week long. I found it amusing. The better team won. Go Bears!

  4. This game was loaded with horrific offensive playing calling(especially the Bengals) and terrible QB play.

  5. Allen Robinson let a 40 yard dime go from Fields through his arms in the end zone. That would’ve been nice. At least the Bears defense is back to respectable.

  8. Andy Dalton still gives Bears better chance to win. Fields just isn’t ready yet. Those false start penalties from shotgun were almost a killer. He needs more reps before he can completely take over as the starter. But he certainly flashed his potential with that dropped dime to Allen Robinson.

  9. Fields played fine or better than fine, for a game he didn’t get to prepare for as the starter. He got very little help from playcalling or his receivers. He had some rookie mistakes but what rookie doesn’t? He had some absolute killer deep balls. Let him learn. The moment’s not too big for him, and he’s not not worse than Dalton. Who cares about winning in 2021 – developing Fields is the only thing that matters for the Bears this season.

  10. Zac Taylor AGAIN was too CONSERVATIVE in play calling for most of the game for Bengals!!! This IDIOT NEEDS TO OPEN UP THE PLAYBOOK!!!!!
    Bengals DEFENSE PLAYED GREAT AGAIN TODAY!!!

  11. Joe Burrow is THE most overrated QB in the last 30 years. Patrick Mahomes was 11 games deep into his MVP season & people were still doubting him. Burrow tosses the ball 55 times a game average distance 5.7 yards and he is the next great QB. Give me a break.

  12. Bear defense played good today and Burrow’s mistakes and Zac Taylor’s conservative play calling did enough to cost them. But let’s be honest, he’s calling such a conservative game because the offensive line is unequivocally horrendous in pass protection. Things won’t get easier next week either.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.