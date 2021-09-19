Joe Burrow can’t make up for second-half meltdown as Bears beat Bengals

Getty Images

The Bears saw Andy Dalton go down and Justin Fields take his place today in Chicago, but the real story was the quarterback on the other side of the field.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a second-half meltdown, throwing interceptions on three consecutive pass attempts, then failed to complete a comeback attempt as the Bears’ defense led the way in a 20-17 win.

Overall, Burrow completed 19 of 30 passes for 207 yards, with two touchdowns, three interceptions and four sacks. The two touchdowns came late in the game and brought the Bengals to within striking distance, but they ultimately couldn’t make up for that ugly run of interceptions.

Fields was not particularly good, completing six of 13 passes for 60 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Fortunately for the Bears, Fields didn’t make as many mistakes as Burrow. But the Bears will need Fields to be better going forward.

Dalton was off to a solid start before he got hurt, completing nine of 11 passes for 56 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. If he’s healthy, he’s likely to remain the Bears’ starter.

Long term, however, both of these teams need their young quarterbacks to produce. Neither Burrow nor Fields was good enough today.