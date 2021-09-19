Kenneth Murray heads to locker room with ankle injury

Getty Images

It’s early in the first quarter, but the Chargers already have an injury concern on their defense.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray has headed to the locker room with an ankle injury. He’s questionable to return.

Murray suffered the injury on a short run by running back Ezekiel Elliott during the opening drive. Murray was not carted, but was helped off the field with trainers.

The Cowboys continued down the field to score a touchdown on a 4-yard run by Tony Pollard. That capped Dallas’ 15-play, 78-yard opening drive.