Kenny Young ejected, Colts cut Rams lead to 17-14

After a few Rams mistakes, the Colts are back in it.

Quarterback Carson Wentz fired an 8-yard score to receiver Zach Pascal to get the Colts’ first touchdown of the game. And though the Rams tipped Wentz’s pass on a two-point conversion attempt, tight end Jack Doyle still came down with it to cut Los Angeles’ lead to three points.

But just before the score, Rams linebacker Kenny Young was ejected from the contest for making contact with an official. Young was complaining after a run play by Jonathan Taylor ended up for no gain — apparently upset with something from the Colts.

That play came after defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day jumped offside before the snap on third-and-1, giving Indianapolis a free first down.

The Colts got the ball back with just under three minutes left in the third quarter after forcing the Rams to go three-and-out.