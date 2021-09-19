Lamar Jackson gives Ravens late 36-35 lead

Getty Images

The Ravens used a punishing drive to take a late lead over the Chiefs.

On the 14th play of the possession, quarterback Lamar Jackson kept an option play, ran to the right, and flipped into the end zone to give Baltimore a 36-35 advantage. But Baltimore’s two-point conversion attempt failed when Jackson’s pass to receiver Marquise Brown fell incomplete.

The Ravens are now up to 247 yards rushing, averaging 6.7 yards on 37 attempts. Jackson is leading the way, with 103 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 12 carries.

Of the 14 plays on Baltimore’s scoring drive, 11 were runs.

The Chiefs have three timeouts remaining. Baltimore has just one.