Matt Nagy: We feel good if Justin Fields is our quarterback

Andy Dalton hurt his knee on Sunday and that opened the door to Bears first-round pick Justin Fields getting the first extended playing time of his NFL career.

The Bears saw the Bengals cut a 20-3 lead to a 20-17 advantage in the final minutes, but held on for their first win of the season. The only offensive touchdown of the game came on a Dalton pass to Allen Robinson and Fields was 6-of-13 for 60 yards through the air. He threw an interception and ran 10 times for 31 yards in an outing that he graded poorly after the game.

“I don’t think I’m pleased with how I played at all,” Fields said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “I think there’s a lot more in me that I have to show. That’s going to come with time. I know it’s not going to happen overnight, so I’m just going to keep grinding, and no matter what happens, I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant to be here. My path here has been crazy. When I was younger, I never thought I would be here in this position. I’m here for a reason. And I definitely think I can play better. I just think that this is the beginning. I’m definitely excited for the future and excited to get back to practice on Monday, Tuesday.”

The Bears do not think Dalton suffered an ACL tear, but there’s no word on his status for Week Three at this point. Despite Fields’ harsh review of his own play, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said the team is comfortable with Fields as their quarterback if Dalton is out of action.

“He’s farther along than we thought he’d be at this point… We feel good with him,” Nagy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fields might get the start against the Browns because of injury, but a strong outing for the rookie would make it likelier that he’ll get them by coach’s decision in the weeks to come.