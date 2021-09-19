Mike Zimmer thought missed game-winning field goal was “an easy one”

Getty Images

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not expecting his kicker to miss a field goal as time expired today in Arizona.

Zimmer said that as kicker Greg Joseph lined up to attempt a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds, it seemed like everything was setting up for the Vikings to win.

“I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it’s kind of like that. He’s been kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking, ‘This should be an easy one here,'” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

It proved not to be an easy one, and the Vikings lost 34-33. It wouldn’t be surprising if Zimmer and the Vikings go looking for a new kicker this week.