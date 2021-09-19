Mike Zimmer thought missed game-winning field goal was “an easy one”

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not expecting his kicker to miss a field goal as time expired today in Arizona.

Zimmer said that as kicker Greg Joseph lined up to attempt a 37-yard field goal in the final seconds, it seemed like everything was setting up for the Vikings to win.

“I felt good about that kick. I know he missed the extra point earlier, but it’s kind of like that. He’s been kicking good, we’re indoors, it’s a perfect surface. I’m thinking, ‘This should be an easy one here,'” Zimmer said, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

It proved not to be an easy one, and the Vikings lost 34-33. It wouldn’t be surprising if Zimmer and the Vikings go looking for a new kicker this week.

  4. Should’ve never came down to a kick to win the game. Score 33 points your D Should’ve played be.

  7. Zimmer has some kind of weird thing about specialists and the specialists know it. It’s become a self-perpetuating problem.

  8. Vikings and missed game winning forked goal misses go hand in hand. Can’t find a great kicker in week 3, they’re already picked up. Offense played great, defense played great until that interception got reversed at the end of the half. Spielman needs to be held responsible for never fixing ongoing problems

  9. I agree with Zimmer, for most NFL kickers it is an easy one. For any Vikings kicker it’s a nearly impossible task.

  11. Cousins is the best game-manager in the NFL. When the Vikings stopped the Cardinals and got the ball back with a little more than two minutes remaining, I thought “game over,” especially as they picked up first downs past the 40 yard line and continued to advance closer and closer. Chip shot territory. I’d hate to be that kicker right now. He can’t feel very good about his future in Minnesota considering the game losing miss and the earlier game-tying XP miss.

  12. Every other team has a reliable kicker and these coaches continue to make the worst choices year after year. How many games have the kickers cost us in the last 10 years??? The kicker has ONE JOB!
    We are cursed! It’s going to be a long miserable season!

  15. Forget the kicker for a second. Someone tell me, going back to Brad Childress’ debut in MN, has any other team LOST more games after winning the turnover battle than the Vikings??

    And, additionally, has any team lost more games where the team’s defense got at least one pick-six?

  16. The Vikings are “cursed” only by their inability to recognize that Zimmer is a finger-pointer who can’t lift the organization up (because he’s so petty with the people he puts in his dog house).

  17. No more field goal attempts and all TDs are now 2 point plays. Even if half are successful, it’s what PATs should be for any other team.

