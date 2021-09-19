No surprise inactives for Cowboys, Chargers

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Chargers have no surprise inactives.

Dallas lists safety Donovan Wilson (groin), defensive end Chauncey Golston, offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and quarterback Will Grier on its inactive list. The Cowboys, of course, won’t have either of their starting defensive ends with DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve and Randy Gregory on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Chargers won’t have defensive back Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder), defensive lineman Justin Jones (calf), quarterback Easton Stick, offensive lineman Michael Schofield III, tight end Tre’ McKitty or running back Joshua Kelley.

Stick’s status means veteran Chase Daniel again will serve as the Chargers’ backup quarterback to Justin Herbert.