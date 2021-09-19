Panthers dominate Saints 26-7 as Sam Darnold passes for 305 yards

Getty Images

The Panthers beat the Jets 19-14 in the season opener, but it was just the Jets, and it was close. Nobody can say that this week.

Carolina made a statement with a dominating 26-7 victory over the Saints.

It was all Panthers from start to finish as the Panthers outgained the Saints, 383 to 128. Sam Darnold was 26-of-38 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. It was his first 300-yard game since 2019.

Christian McCaffrey, who left briefly in the second half to deal with calf cramps, rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He caught five passes for 65 yards.

Brandon Zylstra caught his first career touchdown pass, 20-yarder only three minutes into the game, and DJ Moore added a 2-yard touchdown reception on third-and-goal with 1:55 remaining in the half.

The Saints were missing three defensive starters and most of their offensive staff with six offensive coaches and two defensive coaches out because of COVID-19 protocols. Nothing went right for the Saints on Sunday either.

Jameis Winston looked like the Jameis Winston who played for the Bucs in 2019. He completed 11 of 22 passes for only 111 yards with two interceptions.