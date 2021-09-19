Panthers dominate Saints 26-7 as Sam Darnold passes for 305 yards

Posted by Charean Williams on September 19, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers
The Panthers beat the Jets 19-14 in the season opener, but it was just the Jets, and it was close. Nobody can say that this week.

Carolina made a statement with a dominating 26-7 victory over the Saints.

It was all Panthers from start to finish as the Panthers outgained the Saints, 383 to 128. Sam Darnold was 26-of-38 for 305 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. It was his first 300-yard game since 2019.

Christian McCaffrey, who left briefly in the second half to deal with calf cramps, rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He caught five passes for 65 yards.

Brandon Zylstra caught his first career touchdown pass, 20-yarder only three minutes into the game, and DJ Moore added a 2-yard touchdown reception on third-and-goal with 1:55 remaining in the half.

The Saints were missing three defensive starters and most of their offensive staff with six offensive coaches and two defensive coaches out because of COVID-19 protocols. Nothing went right for the Saints on Sunday either.

Jameis Winston looked like the Jameis Winston who played for the Bucs in 2019. He completed 11 of 22 passes for only 111 yards with two interceptions.

11 responses to “Panthers dominate Saints 26-7 as Sam Darnold passes for 305 yards

  2. I truly believe that it takes 6 to 7 weeks to really figure out what a team “is’. Saints blowing out the Packers made them look Superbowl bound. Now they are 1-1 (from losing to a far inferior team) like half the league.

  4. Saints are who we thought they were…
    Lasik did not help Winston.. His team gets behind, he is just unreliable!

  5. Panthers Defense is going to scare OCs all year. Darnold looking like a legit QB now with weapons and coaching.

  7. Weird. Are you telling me first week’s results don’t necessarily translate into a teams seasonal progression.
    Shocking. 🙄

  8. Jameis will throw multiple picks against the Patriots next week. He still makes bad decisions.

  9. Was cracking up all week listening to analysts fawning over Jameis. A couple were even floating his name as an MVP candidate. He has it all physically. Just nothing else you need at be a successful qb.

  10. Hopefully most of the ugly game was due to 10 starters and 8 coaches out. Winston was a poster child for “a leopard cant change his spots” with his decisions when he would finally make one.He was holding the ball way too long almost every passing play.(when the o line was even able to block anybody)

  11. What’s funny is all of the experts here that don’t even take into consideration the fact that the Saints had 10 starters and 8 coaches out, these are undoubtedly the same people who think a QB alone can turn a team around!

    Take 10 starters and 8 coaches away from any team and they’re going to lose!

