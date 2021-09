Getty Images

The Packers didn’t do much against the Saints last week, but the Saints are missing three defensive starters today.

The Panthers had no trouble on their first possession, going 75 yards in five plays.

Carolina leads 7-0 only three minutes into the game.

Sam Darnold was 3-for-3 for 72 yards and a touchdown. He hit Brandon Zylstra for a 20-yard score. It was Zylstra’s first career touchdown.

Christian McCaffrey had a 20-yard reception as did DJ Moore.