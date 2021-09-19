Patriots ride four Zach Wilson interceptions to a 25-6 win

Posted by Josh Alper on September 19, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT
New England Patriots v New York Jets
The Patriots have made life miserable for many rookie quarterbacks since Bill Belichick became the team’s head coach and they added Zach Wilson to the list on Sunday.

Wilson threw interceptions on his first two passes of the game and added two more later in the game while the Patriots’ own rookie quarterback Mac Jones avoided turnovers altogether. That added up to a 25-6 win for the Patriots that extends their winning streak over the Jets to 11 games.

J.C. Jackson had two of the picks for New England, including one that ended the Jets’ first drive. The Patriots had to settle for a Nick Folk field goal thanks to a strong stand by the Jets’ defense, but they followed Adrian Phillips‘ pick with a James White touchdown. The Jets’ defense played well in general in the first half and it was a 13-3 game when the Jets got the ball to start the second half, but that’s when Wilson threw interception No. 4 and Damien Harris‘ touchdown run two plays later put the game out of reach.

Harris ran for 63 yards to bounce back from last week’s fumble in good fashion and Jones was 22-of-30 for 186 yards in a performance longer on efficiency than fireworks. The Jets wouldn’t mind some efficiency from Wilson as he was unable to keep things rolling after a strong second half against the Panthers in his NFL debut.

Wilson finished the day 19-of-33 for 210 yards, but did get solid work from running backs Michael Carter and Ty Johnson as they combined for 109 yards on 23 carries. They’ll head to Denver next week in search of their first win of the season.

The 1-1 Patriots will return home to face the Saints with a Week Four date with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers looming in the distance.

23 responses to “Patriots ride four Zach Wilson interceptions to a 25-6 win

  3. This might be the way they have to win this year as Mac Jones develops. Takeaways, running back committee, field position, eat the clock up. High percentage throws. Nick Folk was great today as usual.

    The thing I liked about Jones today (and last week) is that he doesn’t seem like the type to lose games for you. Hopefully he can learn to be a dominant factor in winning them as he gains experience.

  4. Jets D was surprisingly good. Offense didn’t help them one bit though.

    Glad Mac got the first win of his career under his belt. Next 2 games will be much much tougher

  5. It was nice getting the first W, even if against a bad team. But the team I saw today will get eaten alive by the Saints next week. And the Bucc the week after.

  6. Wait Mac Jones intercepted Zach 3x today? Maybe he is the Second Coming Pats fans seem to think he is. Didn’t know he was that good (/s)

    Sarcasm aside I am rooting for the Pats because I think he is the reason for the dynasty. He can slot anyone in any THIS IS WHY. Because his defense can dominate takeaways. But our love of one position says a W must equal QBR.

  7. dino2997 says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:11 pm
    Two bad teams. The Patriots are slightly better.

    Lame

  8. With all the picks,the Patriots really didn’t cash in as they should have,but I’m glad they won. Mac Jones is slowly putting it together.

  9. GreenLargo says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    It was nice getting the first W, even if against a bad team. But the team I saw today will get eaten alive by the Saints next week. And the Bucc the week after.

    Really ?
    The same Saints team that just let Sam Darnald pass for over 300 yards today ?
    The Saints team that barley passed for over 100 yards today ?

    That saints team ?

  10. Two takeaways from this. He pulled his best Nathan Peterman impression. And the Patriots don’t look good on offense.

    The first int he shouldn’t have thrown but was good defense by JC. The second one, kind of his fault for putting too much air on it, but also on the receiver for having ti go through his hands. The third and fourth though. Nathan would be proud. He just gave the ball away and literally cost the Jets points.

  11. flash1224 says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:20 pm
    dino2997 says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:11 pm
    Two bad teams. The Patriots are slightly better.

    Lame

    ——————————

    Yes, they both are but brighter days are ahead, right?

  13. flash1224 says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:20 pm
    dino2997 says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:11 pm
    Two bad teams. The Patriots are slightly better.

    Lame

    ——

    Correct.

    The Pats are a work in progress with a fantastic coach and a great owner.

    The Jets are…well, the Jets.

  14. Overall a good game by the pats and Mac Jones was again showings why he’s the most pro ready QB. Can’t forget the defense also

  15. Jets are a really bad team again so disappointing really. The Pats played great, well deserved win!

  16. September is still preseason for the Patriots. The season will start in November. Meanwhile the defense will give Jameis Winston all he can handle next week. I expect him to throw multiple picks.

  17. Wow. The excitement of the Patriots rebuild has been deflated. They lost to Miami, who were in turn thoroughly embarrassed by the Bills. Both TD’s came from the ground. No TDs by Jones (today). White out performed the receivers [on reception yards]. JMD doesn’t have a plan to get them into the end zone. Hell they even had to use McCourty on Kick returns! The defense gave the offense FOUR turn-overs. They seem to be building to the squad we have expected to see. But the offense is anemic. The Saints then the Bucs coming. The Pats could be staring down a 1-3 start.

  18. not sure why NE is being referred to as a bad team. They may not be as good as they were for most years from 2003-2018, but they still play the best situational football in the league. As a lifelong (4+ decades) masochist, aka J E T S fan, I do not like NE, but I sure as hell respect them.

  20. Benefiting from four turnovers, the Patriots offense definitely left some points out on the field. Last week the local sports media was going after the play calling, and I’ve already heard it again in the post game. To me, it’s very clear that there’s an effort to bring Mac along slowly (so he can avoid a 4 INT game… for example) to build confidence. Right now the focus is on efficiency and high % throws, not big plays. It was nice to see a couple of gadget plays today, but as a Pats fan since the pre Bledsoe era, I’m fine with them letting out line just a little at a time.

  21. flash1224 says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:32 pm
    GreenLargo says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:18 pm
    It was nice getting the first W, even if against a bad team. But the team I saw today will get eaten alive by the Saints next week. And the Bucc the week after.

    Really ?
    The same Saints team that just let Sam Darnald pass for over 300 yards today ?
    The Saints team that barley passed for over 100 yards today ?

    That saints team ?

    —————————+

    I was not worried about the Saints passing. But if the Pats cant stop the run they dont have to. Hopefully the Saints don’t have any good RB.

  22. I was not worried about the Saints passing. But if the Pats cant stop the run they dont have to. Hopefully the Saints don’t have any good RB.

    So they Patriots do what they do Take the saints best player away
    Kamara in this case , see if Winston can beat them.

