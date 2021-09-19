Patriots stretch lead to 13-3 before halftime

Getty Images

If you told someone that Jets quarterback Zach Wilson would throw three interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, that person would likely predict that New England would have a huge lead going into the break.

That has not turned out to be the case at MetLife Stadium. The Patriots turned Wilson’s first two interceptions into 10 points, but they got nothing after the third and the Jets defense has mostly kept the Patriots under wraps. As a result, the home team only trails 13-3 after a Patriots field goal just before the end of the second quarter.

It’s the second straight week that Wilson has struggled in the first half. He was able to turn things around in the second half of that loss to the Panthers and the Jets would love to see a similar rebound from the third overall pick this week.

While Wilson has been turning the ball over, Mac Jones has been efficient and effective in his half of the matchup of first-round picks. He was 17-of-21 for 142 yards, although the Jets have mitigated some of his production with three sacks and pressured him into an intentional grounding to force the field goal before the end of the half.

If that defense can remain in place while Wilson finds better footing, the Jets could do more than just hang around in the second half.