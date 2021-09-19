Pats pick off Zach Wilson, but have to settle for field goal

Getty Images

The Patriots have had the ball in Jets territory on both of their possessions in the first quarter of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium, but they have just three points to show for it.

Nick Folk‘s field goal with just under five minutes to go in the first quarter provided the first points for either team and left the Patriots with a 3-0 lead.

They got the ball when cornerback J.C. Jackson reeled in a Zach Wilson pass after it deflected off a couple of other people. That gave the Patriots with the ball on the Jets’ 35-yard-line, but a false start penalty and strong pass coverage by the Jets conspired to limit their ability to get to the end zone.

New England’s first drive took them to the Jets’ 30-yard-line, but a sack by Marcus Maye on fourth down meant the Patriots were left to punt the ball away.