Raiders improve to 2-0 with big win at Steelers

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 19, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Raiders are making a statement early this season that we should view them as AFC contenders.

Las Vegas improved to 2-0 today by going to Pittsburgh and earning a hard-fought 26-17 win. After a short work week following their victory over the Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Raiders’ offense played well against a tough Steelers defense.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shook off an ankle injury and completed 28 of 37 passes for 382 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite receiver was Henry Ruggs, who had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers’ defense was at less than full strength, as Tyson Alualu left with a broken ankle and T.J. Watt left with a groin injury.

Ben Roethlisberger was OK for the Steelers, completing 26 of 39 passes for 284 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He didn’t get much help from the running game, as the Steelers totaled just 39 yards on the ground, on 14 carries.

At 2-0 and with both wins over teams that have AFC playoff aspirations, the Raiders have to feel very good about themselves. The Steelers, who looked so impressive in Week One, now fall to 1-1.

28 responses to “Raiders improve to 2-0 with big win at Steelers

  3. Time to update the power rankings. Gus Bradley has that defense playing night and day better, and if this holds up, the Raiders are a player.

  5. Gus Bradley deserves some serious praise, still early but the entire defense looks like they are on the same page and trust the system. Cant even remember the last timevI could say that

  7. Watt was abusing Leatherwood. We were so lucky he went down and didn’t play in ten 2nd half. Parker nearly ruined the season by slowing Carr to get hit low on the Moreau TD.

  9. Another Tomlin gem. I’m waiting for him to channel Jeff Fisher and start spouting off 7-9 BS. If the offense doesn’t get away from 3 yard pass routes, Joe Cool will finally get his first losing season that he has been flirting with.

  13. People to blame for the Steelers loss;
    1) Minkah – if the Raiders don’t hit that 3rd and 10 bomb, the Steelers come back to win. You want to be a superstar, you better give a superstar effort.
    2) The o-line. There is nowhere to run to.
    3). Losing 4 starters on D. Just hard to win with your second string.
    4). Tomlin – I like him as a coach, but if punting on 4th and a foot, down two scores with 8 minutes left isn’t living in your fears, I don’t know what is.
    5) O coordinator – Jesus. Have you ever heard of intermediate routes?

    Ben is not on my list. His arm looks fine to me. He’s not the problem, but he is no longer good enough to overcome a bunch of other problems with the team.

  14. No RB?
    No problem
    No O-line?
    No problem

    All the talking heads have been putting the blame on Carr. Those who actually watched the games knew he wasn’t. Carr put this team on his back and led them to victory against two quality opponents.

    Make room y’all. Lots of people about to jump on the bandwagon.

  15. Vegas was sound defensively and socked Pittsburgh in the mouth pretty much all day. Steelers didn’t look like they expected the physicality that they got hit with. The pass to Ruggs III was a dagger, Steelers D got used by Carr in the second half. Got to see more from Vegas to be a believer but it looks as if they actually have some depth and a good defensive scheme for their personnel. Jonathan Abram is nasty over the middle.

  19. Jon Gruden just had consecutive wins over John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin. He’s finally gathering momentum. Carr is a coach on the field and Gus Bradley is a leader of defensive men. No Josh Jacobs today. The O-line is a bunch of second stringers. Yet the Raiders win an early game on the road in Pittsburgh. How? Unsung heroes and team play. Gruden will never get credit and maybe he doesn’t deserve it. But the Raiders, despite a rash of huge injuries, just beat two very tough teams to start the 2021 season.

  21. Bens arm is handicapping the team. Defences know all he can do is dink and dunk and even that is now suspect

  24. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    September 19, 2021 at 4:47 pm
    The Ravens will win the division. They have the best QB in the division.

    ——
    At least you’re historically consistent when being bad at ranking QB’s. I’ll give that to you.

  27. At this point, the AFC north is a toss up. With The Browns looking good. Never thought i would type that. But yeah, that just happened. Long way to go!

