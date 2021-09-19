Raiders improve to 2-0 with big win at Steelers

Getty Images

The Raiders are making a statement early this season that we should view them as AFC contenders.

Las Vegas improved to 2-0 today by going to Pittsburgh and earning a hard-fought 26-17 win. After a short work week following their victory over the Ravens on Monday Night Football, the Raiders’ offense played well against a tough Steelers defense.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shook off an ankle injury and completed 28 of 37 passes for 382 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite receiver was Henry Ruggs, who had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers’ defense was at less than full strength, as Tyson Alualu left with a broken ankle and T.J. Watt left with a groin injury.

Ben Roethlisberger was OK for the Steelers, completing 26 of 39 passes for 284 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He didn’t get much help from the running game, as the Steelers totaled just 39 yards on the ground, on 14 carries.

At 2-0 and with both wins over teams that have AFC playoff aspirations, the Raiders have to feel very good about themselves. The Steelers, who looked so impressive in Week One, now fall to 1-1.