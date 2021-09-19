Rams defeat Colts 27-24; Carson Wentz left game with ankle injury

Getty Images

The Rams moved to 2-0 on Sunday, defeating the Colts 27-24. But worse than Indianapolis dropping each of its first two games is that quarterback Carson Wentz now has an injury concern.

As the quarterback was making a third-down throw in the fourth quarter, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald hit and twisted Wentz. The quarterback apparently rolled his ankle. Though he got it re-taped on the sideline, Wentz was unable to re-enter the game.

Jacob Eason had to come on in relief with just over two minutes left and his team down by three. But on his second pass, the quarterback threw a high, errant pass and cornerback Jalen Ramsey picked it off.

The Colts got another chance, starting on their own 10-yard line with 24 seconds left and no timeouts. But a last-ditch lateral play didn’t get nearly far enough down the field and the Rams held on for a victory.

It’s unclear as of yet just how bad Wentz’s injury is. But he looked visibly frustrated on the broadcast when the Colts’ staff was looking to tape him up so he could try to get back in the game.

As for the Rams, receiver Cooper Kupp was the star on offense with nine receptions for 163 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He opened the scoring on Los Angeles’ first drive, catching a 16-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford. He then put the Rams back ahead in the fourth quarter, with Stafford connecting on a 10-yard score.

Los Angeles’ offense was not as efficient as it was against Chicago in Week One, going three-and-out on three consecutive drives in the second half. But the team got things going again with a four-play, 70-yard drive that resulted in Kupp’s 10-yard score.

The Rams are now 2-0 for the fourth consecutive season under head coach Sean McVay. They play the Buccaneers at home next week.

The 0-2 Colts go on the road for a divisional matchup against Tennessee in Week Three. It remains to be seen who will play quarterback.