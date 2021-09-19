Red Zone Channel experiences technical difficulties

Getty Images

For many NFL fans, nothing could be worse than losing Red Zone Channel. And that’s what happened today.

Just minutes after Sunday’s games kicked off, Red Zone Channel experienced a widespread outage, with fans across America taking to Twitter to register their complaints.

The channel eventually came back on, after about 10 minutes of a frozen picture on the screen and no audio. There was no immediate explanation for what happened.

A Sunday without Red Zone Channel would be a disaster for NFL fans, but it appears the crisis has been averted.