Seahawks, Titans head to overtime

There were a couple of points in Sunday’s game when it looked like the Seahawks might put the Titans away by a comfortable margin, but neither a 15-point halftime lead nor a 14-point fourth quarter lead proved to be enough to put things out of reach.

Derrick Henry ran for a 60-yard touchdown to cut the lead to a touchdown and the Titans forced a pair of punts to give themselves one more chance with the ball in the final minutes of the game. Henry got a lot of work on that drive, including a carry from the five-yard-line with 34 seconds left to play. Officials called it a touchdown on the field, but replays showed that he was down just short of the end zone.

The run gave the Titans a first down and they took a timeout to avoid a 10 second clock runoff, but they only needed one play for Henry to get the rest of the way into the end zone. Head coach Mike Vrabel opted for a game-tying extra point instead of going for two and Randy Bullock, who missed a field goal earlier in the game, made it to tie the score at 30.

As a result of the Titans’ timeout, there 24 seconds to play when the Seahawks got the ball. Russell Wilson moved them to their own 43-yard-line with two seconds left, but a short pass to Tyler Lockett didn’t turn into a miraculous ending.

That means overtime will determine if we get a winner in Seattle