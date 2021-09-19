Seahawks up 10-6 after Tyler Lockett touchdown

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett scored 10 touchdowns last season and he’s on pace for a lot more than that this season.

Lockett reeled in a 63-yard score from Russell Wilson with just over six minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Titans. It’s Lockett’s third touchdown in the first six quarters of play this season.

The score put the Seahawks up 10-6 over their visitors from the AFC South.

Lockett also caught a 51-yard pass from Wilson in the first quarter, but that drive stalled and the Seahawks had to settle for a field goal. The Titans had to do the same after Ryan Tannehill hit Julio Jones for a 51-yard gain on the drive before Lockett found the end zone.