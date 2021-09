Getty Images

The Steelers have lost defensive lineman Tyson Alualu early in today’s game against the Raiders.

Alualu went down in the first quarter and was carted to the locker room. The Steelers quickly announced that he had suffered a right ankle injury and would not return.

A starter on the Steelers’ defensive line, Alualu would be a big loss if he misses significant time, and the injury appeared to be serious.

The Raiders lead the Steelers 3-0 in the first quarter.